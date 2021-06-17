Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ITJTY opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. Intrum AB has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.22.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

