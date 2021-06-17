Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ITJTY opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. Intrum AB has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.22.
About Intrum AB (publ)
