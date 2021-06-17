Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company.

FLGMF stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

