Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZLNDY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Zalando stock opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85 and a beta of 1.48. Zalando has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

