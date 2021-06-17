Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Critical Comparison

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inotiv and Medpace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 0 0 0 N/A Medpace 0 1 2 0 2.67

Medpace has a consensus target price of $161.67, suggesting a potential downside of 9.66%. Given Medpace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medpace is more favorable than Inotiv.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -5.52% -47.67% -5.90% Medpace 16.73% 20.73% 12.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inotiv and Medpace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $60.47 million 8.01 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -87.43 Medpace $925.92 million 6.95 $145.38 million $4.00 44.74

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than Inotiv. Inotiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medpace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.2% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Medpace shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Medpace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Inotiv has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medpace has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medpace beats Inotiv on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It has an agreement with BioVaxys to conduct preclinical toxicity studies for its Covid-T Immunodiagnostic program. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services. The company also provides bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

