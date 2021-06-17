Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WZZAF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners lowered Wizz Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Oddo Bhf lowered Wizz Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lowered Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

WZZAF opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $75.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.18.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

