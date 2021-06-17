Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGS. Macquarie boosted their price target on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upgraded PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.90.

AGS stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.16. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

