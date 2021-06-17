IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. IBEX has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. On average, research analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

