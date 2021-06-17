Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Soitec in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Soitec in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. Soitec has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.94.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

