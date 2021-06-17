B. Riley Raises New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Price Target to $13.00

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York City REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NYC opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95. New York City REIT has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $172.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -173.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New York City REIT by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York City REIT by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 21,714 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

