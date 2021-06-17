Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HXGBY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.57.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $1.5403 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

