National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. Research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 135.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

