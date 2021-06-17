NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NOW presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE DNOW opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43. NOW has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. NOW’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NOW will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

