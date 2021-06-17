Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Danske to Hold

Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQNR. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of EQNR opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 92,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 64,181 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 43,038 shares during the last quarter.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

