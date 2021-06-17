Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

CVBF stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.54.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,016,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in CVB Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 641.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 27.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 20,742 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in CVB Financial by 21.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

