Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Gap Down to $4.30

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.21. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 174,792 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,189,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 224,493 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 832.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 275,258 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 787,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 132,496 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 5,112,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.