Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $22.88

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $23.40. Materialise shares last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 2,319 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Materialise alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.