Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Gap Up to $139.69

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $139.69, but opened at $143.22. Aspen Technology shares last traded at $139.94, with a volume of 549 shares trading hands.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.66.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 70,049 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,519,000 after acquiring an additional 87,511 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

