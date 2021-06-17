TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Up 54.4% in May

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the May 13th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 186.1 days.

TMXXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TMX Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

TMX Group stock opened at $109.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.82. TMX Group has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $112.35.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

