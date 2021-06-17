Short Interest in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Increases By 56.1%

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 306,600 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the May 13th total of 196,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 421,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tarena International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tarena International stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52. Tarena International has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.88.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

