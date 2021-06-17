Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

YZCAY opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

