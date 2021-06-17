Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.50.

TSE CHR opened at C$4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$807.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.54. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$5.34.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer acquired 103,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.81 per share, with a total value of C$496,175.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$664,451.78.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

