LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.30.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LX. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LX opened at $12.74 on Monday. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.66.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,578,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,276,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 2,603.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 1,842,515 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 1,352,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,046,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.