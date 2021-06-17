Northland Power’s (NPI) “BUY” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$49.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.80.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of NPI opened at C$41.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$9.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$31.78 and a 12 month high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$599.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.7295853 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.42%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.