Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of HBIO opened at $7.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.47 million, a P/E ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.76. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 250.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 42,520 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 6.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

