Wedbush Downgrades UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $9.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Argus began coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.14.

UWM Holdings Co. Class stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. Class will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

