Brokerages Anticipate Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.76 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $11.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.03.

BIIB stock opened at $391.31 on Thursday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.56.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.