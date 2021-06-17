Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Argonaut Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of ARNGF opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.40.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.