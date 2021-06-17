Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $335.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $292.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.25. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $296.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,979,990,000 after buying an additional 269,142 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.