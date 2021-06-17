Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $19.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.35.

NYSE:CXP opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 365,160 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,886,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,664,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

