Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.60.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 37.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

