Maxim Group Increases WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$160.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective raised by Maxim Group from C$143.00 to C$160.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WSPOF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WSP Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.44.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSPOF opened at $113.73 on Monday. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $117.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.81.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.