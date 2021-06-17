Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the May 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WRDLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. AlphaValue cut Worldline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rowe upgraded Worldline from a “fair value” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $48.79 on Thursday. Worldline has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $50.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.02.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

