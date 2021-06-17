Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the May 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WRDLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. AlphaValue cut Worldline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rowe upgraded Worldline from a “fair value” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Worldline alerts:

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $48.79 on Thursday. Worldline has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $50.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.02.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.