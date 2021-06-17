Uni-Pixel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ) Short Interest Down 29.1% in May

Uni-Pixel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the May 13th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:UNXLQ opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Uni-Pixel has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

Uni-Pixel Company Profile

Uni-Pixel, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets micro-structured polymer film materials and related technologies for the display, flexible electronics, and automotive industries in the United States. The company markets its touch screen films as sub-components of a touch sensor module under the XTouch brand; and hard coat resin and optical films under the Diamond Guard brand.

