Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to report ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YMAB. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

In other news, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,223,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,306,394 shares in the company, valued at $155,848,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,071.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,946,349. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 87.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 308,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

YMAB opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

