Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
SQSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.40.
SQSP opened at $59.73 on Monday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.
About Squarespace
Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.
