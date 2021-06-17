Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.40.

SQSP opened at $59.73 on Monday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $5,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391.

About Squarespace

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

