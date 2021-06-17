Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

