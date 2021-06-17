Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09.
About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.
