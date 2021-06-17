Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 30.92.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 27.49 on Monday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 19.99 and a twelve month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

