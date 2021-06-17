CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $115.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. CSX has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CSX’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 28th.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in CSX by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 587,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in CSX by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

