Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT Raised to $272.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $217.00 to $272.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

NVAX opened at $176.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novavax has a 1 year low of $51.81 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. Novavax’s revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rachel K. King acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.64 per share, for a total transaction of $97,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total value of $694,307.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,814,140. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

