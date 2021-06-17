Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Invitae stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. Invitae has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $793,133.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $156,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,992 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

