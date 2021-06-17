ITT (NYSE:ITT) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ITT. Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

NYSE:ITT opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. ITT has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $101.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 110.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth approximately $223,809,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,951,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,780,000 after acquiring an additional 371,754 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,197,000 after acquiring an additional 360,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

