B. Riley Boosts Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Price Target to $16.00

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLDT. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.10. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $188,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.