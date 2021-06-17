New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) PT Raised to $13.00

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NYC opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. New York City REIT has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York City REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in New York City REIT by 10.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in New York City REIT by 18,107.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in New York City REIT by 324.5% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in New York City REIT by 104.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

