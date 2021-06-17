New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) PT Raised to $13.00

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.
Shares of NYC opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. New York City REIT has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $30.00.
About New York City REIT
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
