$0.39 EPS Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of HASI opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 113,734 shares of company stock worth $5,599,177 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 139,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 476,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 62,374 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 298.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 198,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 148,528 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

