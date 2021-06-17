Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) PT Raised to $29.00 at Loop Capital

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

ESI opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Element Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Element Solutions by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

