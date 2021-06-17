Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MEGGF opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Meggitt has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

