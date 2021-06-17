Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) PT Lowered to C$65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Enghouse Systems stock opened at $42.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.14. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $59.95.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

