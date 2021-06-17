Barratt Developments’ (BTDPY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BTDPY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Barratt Developments from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of BTDPY opened at $21.09 on Monday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

