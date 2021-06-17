Sidoti Raises RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target to $40.00

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) had its price objective hoisted by Sidoti from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $36.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 180.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. RadNet has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $36.09.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 191,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 156,933 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in RadNet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 137,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in RadNet by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 114,986 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

