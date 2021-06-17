Analyzing Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) & Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insulet and Motus GI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $904.40 million 20.48 $6.80 million $0.10 2,794.90 Motus GI $100,000.00 500.54 -$19.26 million ($0.60) -1.78

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 0.93% 1.52% 0.50% Motus GI -14,376.86% -82.42% -42.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Insulet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Motus GI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Insulet has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Insulet and Motus GI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 8 7 0 2.47 Motus GI 0 0 5 0 3.00

Insulet currently has a consensus price target of $266.43, suggesting a potential downside of 4.67%. Motus GI has a consensus price target of $2.26, suggesting a potential upside of 111.45%. Given Motus GI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Insulet.

Summary

Insulet beats Motus GI on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

